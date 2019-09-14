Local World War II veteran remembered

(WBRE/WYOU) — Friends, family and loved ones said their goodbyes to a 94-year-old World War II veteran from Lackawanna County.

A funeral service was held Saturday morning at Saint Michael’s Church in Jessup to honor the life of Michael Skovira. The Jessup native passed away the morning of September 6 at Mercy Center Nursing Unit in Dallas. Michael was the youngest member of the second armored division in Europe during World War II.

President Trump sent a letter of condolence to Michael’s family stating part: “Our nation enjoys the blessings of peace and prosperity because of patriots like Michael who answered the call of duty during a time of great uncertainty.”

Michael is survived by his siblings Richard and Florence and his sister-in-law Stella.