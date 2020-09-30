Local voters tune in for first presidential debate

(WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people were looking forward to the debate. No matter what political affiliation you have, Democrats and Republicans both want to hear the solid plans each candidate has for our country’s future.

Watch parties took place across the area Tuesday night. Eyewitness News asked local Democrats and Republicans what they hoped to hear.

“It is frustrating and it is stressful but it’s also the American process and your duty as a civilian to remain informed, to make a conscientious choice, and to choose not just for yourself, but for the future of the country and your family,” founding member of BLM Wilkes-Barre Daryl Lewis said.

Ahead of the heated presidential debate, local activists, party leaders and voters attended watch parties, both virtually and in-person.

“The debate is very important to me I think it might make people go different ways by watching and seeing what’s going on between the two candidates,” Lynn Kokinda of Moosic said.

Voters listening closely to hear how candidates will deliver on issues important to them.

“We’re tired of being promised things without actually receiving anything tangible. So a lot of votes and a lot of attention will be paid to who is actually delivering on their promises and has a tangible plan for the African American community,” Lewis said.

“Education, jobs, what you’re really going to do for all the people not just…doesn’t matter the color of your skin, because at the end of the day we’re all the same,” Darwin Shaw, a small business owner in Scranton said.

Biden for President Pennsylvania hosted a virtual pre-program and watch party, starting with a message from award-winning figure skater and Scranton native Adam Rippon.

“Everything we care about, from our health to our economy to climate change to racial justice — all of it is on the line,” Rippon said.

And in Scranton, Trump supporters gathered at the Lackawanna Republican Party headquarters, hoping the debate would help launch President Trump into another four years.

“The economy right before COVID, how he rebuilt the military how he gave tax cuts and you’re going to see why he should get four more years,” George Yescavage said.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will face off again on October 15th.