Local voters express why they turned out to the polls

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Area Bureau of Election officials are reporting a very large turnout at the polls. Most political observers agree, this Presidential Election is unlike any other in the U.S.

Eyewitness News heard many reasons why people are voting this year, some wanted change, others want to stay the course. But they all agree, they wanted to make sure their voices were heard.

Sights like this are common place across our area, long lines of voters, voters like Richard Hines from Kingston say he has been voting for more than 50 years, and wasn’t about to miss this election.

“I’d like to see the country come together, a little more cooperation on both sides, but the economy because of the virus there’s a lot of people in financial trouble and that is troubling to me because it touches all of us.”

Jill Santos from Forty Fort echoed those comments.

“The biggest issue for me us just bringing some pride back to the country. Some decency that’s a big thing for me.”

Robert Mercado makes no secret of it, he wants change in the white house..

“I want to change the system, the way it’s been going the past four years I’m not happy with it, it’s very important too change it.”

Cheryl Olmstead says she is happy to see people motivated to vote for whomever they support.

“I do believe there are a lot more people voting this year than in 2016. I have to admit I wasn’t voting for Trump. I don’t vote Republican, and I didn’t have any faith in Hillary.”

Some voters tell Eyewitness News, they just want this election season to end, because it’s been so divisive.