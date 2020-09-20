Local veterinarian offering reward for information on kitten shooter

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterinarian with the Pittston Animal Hospital is offering a reward to anyone who can provide information on the person who shot an eight-week-old kitten.

Dr. Inayat Kathio of the Pittston Animal Hospital received a call from Wags and Tails at 12:30 a.m. Sunday about an eight-week-old kitten that had been shot. Surgery began at 1:20 a.m. and was successful.

The kitten, named Mr. Been, was a stray and was shot on Eno Street in Plymouth. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos