Local veterinarian offering reward for information on kitten shooter

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterinarian with the Pittston Animal Hospital is offering a reward to anyone who can provide information on the person who shot an eight-week-old kitten.

Dr. Inayat Kathio of the Pittston Animal Hospital received a call from Wags and Tails at 12:30 a.m. Sunday about an eight-week-old kitten that had been shot. Surgery began at 1:20 a.m. and was successful.

The kitten, named Mr. Been, was a stray and was shot on Eno Street in Plymouth. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the shooter.