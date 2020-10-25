Local veterans walking across Pennsylvania for fellow veterans

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are spending the next five days walking through Pennsylvania, all to raise money for veterans.

“170 miles isn’t going to keep either one of us from showing our support and doing everything we can for the veterans,” Army veteran Cody McCormick said.

At 7:30 Sunday morning, wearing ballistic plate carriers and carrying the American flag, Joe Webb and McCormick began their 170-mile walk across Pennsylvania. Their starting point was Delaware Water Gap. They’ll walk for five days until they reach State College.

“For us this is special. This is where we grew up. It’s nice to walk through the country side of PA and we’re asking that Pennsylvania get behind us and all the communities we pass through to donate to this walk,” Army veteran Webb said.

The two have raised $6,000 already but they still have a long way to reach their goal of $50,000. All the proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Project, a cause close to Webb and McCormick’s hearts.

“They have programs that assist veterans, not only with physical disabilities but mentally as well. But it allows veterans to seek the assistance that they need free of charge. So for us, any small or large donation, it goes such a long way,” Webb said.

“The thing about veterans is that they suffer in silence out of pride and maybe by us going out here and doing this walk and causing ourselves a whole lot of pain, maybe you know we can empower them to get involved with the Wounded Warrior Project and let it change their lives,” McCormick said.

Webb and McCormick plan to walk 33 miles each day on their five-day journey. They tell Eyewitness News they’ve received an outpour of support from those passing by.

“People stopping with cheers and encouragement and everything. It’s kind of like having a runner’s high when you’re walking along and the adrenaline just kind of drags you through and that’s everybody carrying behind us. There’s that you know we still have here and those we lost,” McCormick said.

You can donate and support their walk here.