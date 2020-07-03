Local teen elected as FBLA’s National President

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A dream became a reality for one local teen on Wednesday.

Family and friends celebrated the moment Drew Lojewski will start to represent nearly 200-thousand Future Business Leaders of America members from his hometown of Shavertown.





“Three years ago when I walked into high school if you came up to me and said, Drew you’re going to be the national president of FBLA in three years. First I would tell you, you’re crazy,’ said Drew Lojewski, FBLA National President.

In 2017 at Dallas High School, Drew joined Pennsylvania’s FBLA virtual chapter because the district no longer had one. In his first year, one of his projects, “digital video production,” geared towards marketing.

“Ironically enough that video topic for the “prompt” was to present in front of your school board and encourage them to start a FBLA chapter,” said Lojewski.

The rest his history.

Drew went on to win awards, becoming a Pennsylvania State Officer his sophomore year and then FBLA’s Eastern Region VP one year ago.

On Monday, he had a six hour time window to campaign for the highest position of National President.

After months of planning, drewforfbla.com was created where more than 80 state delegates could go before casting their vote. They could even give Drew a call.

“With that phone number not only could people ask me about my goals and why I wanted to become our next national president. But I also used that number as a way to talk to them about their experiences and they get to tell me their FBLA stories because everyone comes from different backgrounds,” said Lojewski.

People listened and voted.

Drew will now go on to help other middle and high school students succeed and grow by traveling and meeting with them.

Plus, he gets to sit on the organization’s board as a director and will have a vote on where it wants to go in the next year.

“It’s a really unique for a career and technical student organization like FBLA to give our students the opportunity to have that kind of responsibility,” said Lojewski.

For now, Drew is celebrating his accomplishments and soaking it all in before the work begins.

Drew says he has a lot of people to thank for his accomplishments, including Huntsville Golf Club where he works.