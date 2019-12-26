Local stores offer extended hours for returns

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local stores are offering extended hours to handle the influx of returns and additional shoppers the day after Christmas.

Eyewitness News Anja Whitehead has been at Kohl’s in Wilkes-Barre Township all morning and spoke to a number of shoppers who were up early to get their returns taken care of. Kohl’s opened two hours early at 7 a.m.

Other stores that are extending their hours:

  • Target: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Local Walmart Locations: 6 a.m. – Midnight
  • Local Best Buy Locations: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Viewmont Mall: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Stroud Mall: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

