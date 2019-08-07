Keep WBRE!

Local statue vandalized with paint

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local landmark statue repaired and rededicated just two years ago becomes the scene of vandalism.

Pittston City Police shared surveillance video of the vandal in action early Friday morning on South Main Street. The vandal runs toward the Christopher Columbus statue then defaces the monument with purple paint.

Eyewitness News checked out the statue Tuesday, which still has traces of paint even though it’s been cleaned up. If you know who’s behind the vandalism, contact Pittston Police on the phone or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos