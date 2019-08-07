Local statue vandalized with paint

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local landmark statue repaired and rededicated just two years ago becomes the scene of vandalism.

Pittston City Police shared surveillance video of the vandal in action early Friday morning on South Main Street. The vandal runs toward the Christopher Columbus statue then defaces the monument with purple paint.

Eyewitness News checked out the statue Tuesday, which still has traces of paint even though it’s been cleaned up. If you know who’s behind the vandalism, contact Pittston Police on the phone or their Facebook page.