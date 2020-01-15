Local state field hockey champions honored

(WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County high schools were honored for winning the field hockey state championships.

Wyoming Seminary and Wyoming Valley West were recognized at the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday evening. County Manager Dave Pedri and the community welcomed the champions and celebrated their victories with t-shirts, medals, and a proclamation from city council. Head coaches of the school expressed their gratitude to represent their community.

“We’re honored to be here, and we enjoy representing our county and our school,” Wyoming Seminary coach Karen Klassner said.

“Just to be honored and Luzerne County proud. I think these girls will take a lot of memories with them, they’re real thrilled and excited,” Wyoming Valley West coach Linda Fithian said.

Wyoming Seminary won the Class A title and Wyoming Valley West took the Class AA championship.