Local search and rescue dog gifted new bullet-proof vest

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search and rescue pup got more than a doggy treat Saturday.

Central Region 49 squad’s search and rescue trailing dog named Charlotte received a special vest. The Massachusetts non-profit Vested Interest in Canines Incorporated donated the vest, worth about $2,000.

The vest is bullet-proof and stab-proof. Charlotte gets called out to numerous types of searches, whether it’s for an elderly person or an armed criminal.

“Charlotte is my partner. She is my best friend and what we like to do is help serve our community, bring closure to families, bring home the missing and we’re just a great asset to our search team,” K9 captain Jennifer Snyder said.

Jennifer and Charlotte will head to Philadelphia Sunday to do a search and rescue for a hospital patient who escaped.