Local school district recognized by Pennsylvania Art Education Association

(WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district is in the spotlight for their outstanding work with art.

The Williamsport Area School District has been recognized as a 2019 Outstanding Visual Arts Community from the Pennsylvania Art Education Association. They are being commended for their commitment to visual arts education.

Districts receiving this endorsement demonstrate the importance of their visual arts programs by meeting criteria set forth by the association. Educators in the district say it’s important to make sure kids continue to learn and express themselves through art.

“Our students in the art classroom are learning things that they take out of the art classroom. They’re able to express themselves creatively but they’re also able to find that creativity, those creative problem-solving applications in all disciplines throughout their day,” Williamsport Area High School art educator Andrea McDonough-Varner said.

In order to qualify, the programs need to be highly accessible and offered to all students at every level of education with a sustainable budget for the visual arts.