Local school district develops plans to honor graduating students

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many schools are looking for ways to honor seniors’ hard work.

That includes Blue Ridge School District in Susquehanna County. The Blue Ridge School District, like many others, is dealing with the challenges of distance learning.

“We have areas that do not have internet access. And it’s not just students. We have some faculty and staff that live in areas where they can’t connect to the internet,” said Matthew Button, Blue Ridge School District Superintendent.

Finishing out high school and being a graduating senior is a dream come true for many, as they look forward to the next chapter. But those dreams have been tarnished by COVID-19.

Officials at Blue Ridge School District want their seniors to get the recognition they deserve.

“We want time do anything to recognize them, honor them and give them a little bit of those senior experiences before they head off to the next phase of their life,” said Button.

The school has come up with exhaustive plans to make sure students can have some form of graduation in June. Hoping for an in-person ceremony, while also preparing for if that doesn’t happen.

“We’ve been bringing in students, their mom and dad. One at a time while adhering to social distancing guidelines. They get a chance to walk the stage, get their diploma from their parents,” said Button.

And they have even come up with numerous back-up plans for prom, which is typically held in April.

“We have a make-up date in July, a make-up date in August, and Plan C, if we can’t have anything this summer, we’ll invite our 2020 seniors to the 2021 prom,” said Button.

The school district is hoping for a graduation ceremony on June 13th on the soccer field.