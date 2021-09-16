Local school board meeting suspended after attendees fail to comply with mask mandate

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Abington Heights school board meeting was quickly suspended Wednesday night after attendees refused to wear masks.

In a recording of the meeting, Superintendent Michael Mahon can be heard saying: “Absent compliance with the mask mandate, I’m going to recommend that we suspend the meeting.”

In the recording, Mahon asked attendees several times to comply with the mask policy so the board can move forward with the meeting. He said this is regrettable because the purpose of the meeting was to hire new staff.

After he suspended the meeting, a group of people off camera could be heard singing “God Bless America.” This comes as school districts across the region face backlash from parents who oppose the mask mandate.