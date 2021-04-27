Local school board addresses reported homophobic comments

EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents and students are calling out a Wyoming Area teacher for his alleged homophobic rant about the Drama Club.

The school board is now investigating a personnel matter. It was addressed during the school board meeting Tuesday night at the Wyoming Area High School.

The board would not name the teacher and couldn’t go into detail. But students tell Eyewitness News this isn’t the first time.

“Folks, there is a personnel matter that has been widely reported on social media…,” school board solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said.

Ferentino spoke to an auditorium of concerned parents and students at Tuesday night’s board meeting, saying the district is aware of an ongoing personnel matter.

“The matter is being investigated and taken very, very seriously here at the district and will be addressed,” Ferentino said.

According to members of the Drama Club some parents of drama students claim a Wyoming Area teacher hurled homophobic comments about Drama Club students during an encounter that took place off school grounds.

These parents claimed they were wearing Drama Club attire at the time. Word about the incident spread fast. Many current and former drama students called out the teacher’s alleged behavior on social media and called on the school board to take action.

“Just seeing that kind of behavior coming from a teacher is really disheartening and attacking our club that is a safe space for everybody,” Wyoming Area Drama Club alumna Britney Cheskiewicz said.

“Some of us are in the LGBT community and that is not a bad thing in any way so to have people treat us like it is an insult or it is something bad or to be ashamed of is just really upsetting,” Wyoming Area Drama Club president Amelia Lawrence said.

Drama Club director Kate Mangan told the board, soon after the club raised concerns about the incident, a concerned citizen made a complaint to the board about the club’s clearance policy for choreographers and volunteers causing them to suspend their upcoming production of Chicago.

The board rejected suspicions the club was being targeted for speaking out. Current and former students claim the teacher in question has a history of hostility toward LGBTQ students, and this is the last straw.

“This is a behavior that we’ve seen repetitively from him in the school setting,” Cheskiewicz said.

“We as a board are very limited as to what we can say,” Ferentino said.

Ferentino said the board could not comment any further.

After the meeting, the Drama Club was able to resume rehearsals for Chicago. The musical is supposed to run the third week of May.