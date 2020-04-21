Local salon owner holds community food drive

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Many people are forced to stay home and not work during the coronavirus pandemic. This hasn’t stoped one local salon owner from helping her community.

Currently in Pennsylvania, all salons are closed. At Salon Joy, they want to help the community in any way they can.

“Normally during this time we’re doing a prom dress collection, but due to circumstances we’re unable to do the prom dress collection. One of my childhood friends reached out to me and said, normally you’d be doing something right now; why don’t you do a food drive,” said Nichole Londo, owner of Salon Joy.

This inspired the “fill the bus food drive.” Giving back is something that runs deep at Salon Joy.

Even though owner, Nichole Londo, can’t work, she knew there were other people who were in need and wanted to focus her energy on that.

“Being a small business owner we’re feeling it as well. But just being able to give it back and say hey, we’re all in this together we can all help eachother in our time of need and I think it’s so important,” said Londo.

By doing many different charitable campaigns, Londo was able to use the ties she has in the community to make this food drive unique. She tells Eyewitness News the community support is inspiring.

“We may be a small town but we’re truly mighty. So we have the goulsboro volunteer fire department. They always help us with our events. The local Dollar General store, they do a collection for us too. And tons and tons of community support are pouring in,” said Londo.

Londo also wanted to pass this important lesson of being there for others to her children.

“People just come, drop off and leave. I thought it was a wonderful even so I was right there by her side. Like, we got this, we can do this, and it’s going amazing,” said Nolee Grabowski.

Until the salon reopens, they hope to be helping the community by being a cut above the rest.

For those who would like to donate, you can stop by the salon on Route 435, Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, weather permiting.