Local Rotary Club helping make spirits bright this season

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday tradition to make spirits bright this season continues in Luzerne County.

The Rotary Club of Plymouth held its annual gift wrapping session Monday night where Santa’s little helpers prepared generous donations to give to people in need.

Each tear of paper and placement of tape means someone in need will have a merry Christmas. And it’s all thanks to the Rotary Club of Plymouth in Luzerne County.

“This year we’re all vaccinated so we’re getting together and trying to make sure we can get the presents on time for Christmas,” Plymouth Rotary Club president Tom Hogan said.

This group of volunteers spent Monday evening at Apple Tree Terrace at Newberry Estates in Dallas, wrapping gifts for about 80 to 100 kids in the Luzerne County Head Start Program in the Plymouth area.

“Mainly we’re trying to provide them with blankets socks, pajamas, and toys and books.. But we want to make sure they get a warm set of clothes for Christmas,” Hogan said.

Carol O’Malia and her late husband Bud organized the event more than 25 years ago. Since then it’s become a tradition that’s near and dear to everyone who participates.

“Just giving back puts a smile on my face,” Rotary secretary Shelly Karvais said.

This day is the culmination of hard work throughout the year.

“We raise money throughout the year for Rotary by basket raffles and different things like that. And local business donated money as well,” Karavis said.

Each generous gift is wrapped with love.

“It’s just an amazing thing to see a child light in their eyes when they know they’re going to get something,” Hogan said.

The gifts will be delivered to Head Start classrooms in the next week or two.