Local restaurants support grocery workers with free pizza

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local community is doing its part to help people stay hopeful and positive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Basile’s Italian Delight restaurant is one of five restaurants in the Tamaqua/Lansford area that planned for a “pizza bomb” on Friday.

These restaurants decided to set aside the competition and work together to make dozens of pizzas for employees of Boyer’s food markets in Tamaqua, Lansford, and McAdoo.

“When we sat down, we got to thinking and thought we need to just recognize that effort and their service to our communities right now is really something that we should be proud of,” said Conrad Flynn, a hospitality consultant.

He helped the restaurants come up with a plan to give back.

Paola Basile, Co-Owner of Basile’s Italian Delight, and her team worked throughout the morning to get the pizzas ready for delivery.

“It just feels good in hard times like this, when everybody is kind of depressed and sad, it just feels good to put a smile on somebody’s face,” said Basile.

After Basile’s made the pizza, they personally went to Boyer’s Food Market in Tamaqua to surprise the workers with some lunch.

They walked in and handed the pizzas to the staff which left many happy and thankful during this somber time.

“I didn’t know that was happening. I had no idea about it. When I saw it, it was a cool thing… It was very nice.” said Shane O’Neill, a team member at Boyer’s.

“I would say thank you, we really appreciate it here. Everyone does, everyone was like ‘wow’… So appreciative. We appreciate them too,” said Ronald Bridyghan, another Boyer’s team member.

Flynn told Eyewitness News another group of restaurants will be doing a similar operation next week for a local hospital.