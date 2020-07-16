Local restaurants react to new mitigation efforts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday’s response to coronavirus comes after the Wolf administration says they have identified the catalysts to the increase in cases. The new mitigation efforts focus on restaurants.

Governor Wolf says people are ignoring the mask and social distancing requirements in bars and restaurants, resulting in pockets of super spreading. Effective at midnight Wednesday into Thursday, these establishments will have to cut their capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Not long after restaurants in Luzerne County were given the green light to resume indoor dining, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused officials to pump the brakes.

“What we’re seeing right now could soon be even worse than what we saw before,” Governor Wolf said.

Wednesday, Governor Wolf signed an executive order restricting indoor dining capacity at restaurants to 25 percent. Outdoor dining can carry on as usual.

“I mean if it gets really bad again, we’ll have to shut it down again, thats it. We have to do what we have to do,” customer Elmaz Adzemovic said.

Staff at Franklin’s in Wilkes-Barre say there were just starting to get used to the new workflow, implementing safety features like taking a temperature at the door, separating parties with dividers at the bar, and rearranging tables for social distancing. Workers admit this is step backwards.

“I think we’re going to be going back to no one allowed to be seated at the bar again. I think between today and tomorrow we’re going to have to all put our heads together and figure out the best way to approach it,” Franklin’s waitress/bartender Kimberly Jones said.

In order to monitor capacity, restaurant staff are now taking a head count of every customer who walks through the door.

And customers won’t be able to come just for drinks, as restaurants can now only serve alcohol with meals at a table. It will be another tough adjustment for restaurant staff, but Jones says they’re doing everything they can to avoid another shutdown.

“I think it’s going to hurt everybody more the second time than the first time,” Jones said.