Local restaurant reopens with new renovations underway

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A popular Pottsville restaurant is back serving up food after closing for much of the pandemic.





Crimson House reopened with a new menu and some improvements in the dining area.

While the downtown restaurant was closed, the owners were busy with renovations.

The restaurant is still in the midst of working on the expansion, as a multiplex business.

When everything is complete, Crimson House will be two floors, with balcony seating. They are adding a sports bar, entertainment room, arcade games, and even a golf simulator.

“The thought process was to build something, a destination where people from outside the area will come, but we can still maintain those high food service and beverage standards that we have,” said Hector Rodriguez.

Crimson House expects to have all the renovations completed some time this fall.