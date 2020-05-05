Local restaurant celebrates Cinco de Mayo by offering takeout

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Fans of local Mexican cuisine aren’t letting the coronavirus stop them from celebrating Cinco De Mayo.

May 5th is the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, also known as Cinco De Mayo. While many places are closed right now due to the coronaviurs, Taco Bandido in Scranton is celebrating with Mexican take-out.

“Craziest day of the year. Busiest day of the year. We look forward to it. We plan and advertise and stock up weeks in advance to get ready,” said Melissa Esposito, co-owner of Taco Bandido restaurant.

Like all restaurants, coronavirus has put a big dent in sales at Taco Bandido. But they know today will be a very busy day, bringing in a lot of customers.

“I’m hoping the ones that would normally decide to come in and sit down and have something to eat will still come by. Come through the drive through and take it home and enjoy it,” said Esposito.

Taco Bandido on North Main Avenue in West Scranton has been in business for over 40 years. They have a large menu, even including Mexican pizza. They know the secret to keep people coming back.

“It’s different, it’s different. It’s a different taste. Everything home made. We have our homemade sauces. Hot, mild, super hot. It’s all of my dad’s recipes. We have changed nothing,” said Esposito.

Customers love having a reason to celebrate during these hard times.

“Something to get out and enjoy the sun. Even if it’s to just get some tacos,” said Ashley Batista of Scranton.

And they know how vital it is to support local.

“It’s taking a toll on them being closed and only being able to offer curb side. A lot of people don’t like that. Trying to support the business,” said Batista.

The clock is ticking, but there’ still time. Taco Bandido expanded its hours and will be open until 8 p.m.