Local restaurant begins accepting donations for Toys for Tots

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local restaurant in Luzerne County is getting into the holiday giving spirit in more ways than one.

El Rey Azteca in Wilkes-Barre is now accepting donations for Toys for Tots. The restaurant owner says it’s something that they began last year, filling one full box of donations.

This year, he is hopeful the community can help fill up two boxes. And as an extra show of appreciation, all donors will receive a 20 percent off coupon for the next time they dine-in. It’s all in an effort to continue the year of giving.

“Once the pandemic started, the managers and I would get together to decide which hospital to donate a little food to. The managers would go and drop it off. It’s been a year where we’re just trying to help everyone out, and this is just another part of trying to help,” owner Gaston Romero said.

Romero says, donations will be accepted at the restaurant all the way up until the day before Christmas.