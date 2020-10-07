Local Republican and Democrat officials looking forward to vice presidential debate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Democrats and Republicans agree that Luzerne County will play a pivotal role in determining the winner of the 2020 general election and Wednesday’s vice presidential debate may help swing voters.

Wednesday will be the only time Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris meet on the debate stage during the campaign.

Justin Behrens, Chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party says Luzerne County helped then candidates Trump and Pence win Pennsylvania and the White House.

“Luzerne County’s the hotspot for the president, we pulled it in 2016 and this is what we’re looking forward to in 2020,” Behrens told Eyewitness News.

The Democratic Party says Luzerne County needs to be won.

“Quite honestly Vice President Biden knows how crucial Luzerne County is,” Kathy Bozinski, Chairperson of the Luzerne County Democratic Party said.

Ahead of the debate, Behrens says he is expecting to learn a lot from both candidates.

“The Vice President is going to continue to speak about the message that the administration has done for four years,” he said.

“Harris is really going to have to answer to those questions, she’s going to have to really say ‘hey this is who I am and this is what it’s about America versus the far left.'”

Bozinski says she is hoping to see a true debate Wednesday night and is looking forward to hearing from Harris.

“Definitely excitement for Kamala Harris. I’m a little dismayed that Vice President Pence has refused the COVID barrier, I’m glad Senator Harris will have one,” she said.

Both parties are also urging voters to educate themselves with the different ways you can vote this year.

You can watch the debate between Vice President Pence and Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Harris Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on WBRE, WYOU and online.