Local reaction to Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The hearings for Amy Coney Barrett come less than one month away from the November general election.

Monday Eyewitness News spoke with people on both sides of the aisle about the impact the nomination hearings are having on the election.

Most political observers agree that this presidential election season was already unlike any other in history. Local political leaders tell Eyewitness News the nomination of Judge Coney Barrett and these hearings have intensified interest in the campaigns.

The Luzerne County Party Democratic headquarters has been a very busy place in recent months. And the volunteers say it has gotten even busier after President Trump nominated Judge Coney Barrett for a seat on the Supreme Court. Kathy Bozinski is chairperson of the Luzerne County Democratic Party.

“I don’t exactly agree with her point of view. Not only that, I don’t think she can’t be impartial but she has said and published so many things what do indicate bias in some of her beliefs I don’t think that are appropriate,” Bozinski said.

The chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party believes that Judge Coney Barrett is the right nominee for the people of Luzerne County.

“Here in Luzerne County this candidate we have right now for Supreme Court represents the value of people what they believe in. Luzerne County is energized and want her on the Supreme Court,” Justin Behrens said.

Bozinski and Behrens say their respective party headquarters have been busier than ever with people lining up to support their presidential candidate.

“Trying to get my support out there. I see a lot of signs for the other party so I figured show my support for Biden-Harris,” supporter Bradely Hulse of Swoyersville said.

“It’s something really important. I think it’s one of the most important elections actually,” Trump supporter Ella Greskewicz of Wilkes-Barre said.

While Bozinski and Behrens disagree on many political issues, they do agree on this: the energy and interest in the 2020 presidential election, in their opinions, has surpassed what they saw in 2016.