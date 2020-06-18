Local reaction to idea of impeachment against Governor Wolf

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 25 state lawmakers introduced articles of impeachment against Governor Wolf. House Resolution 915 is over the governor’s handling of COVID-19 and how opponents say he violated the rights of citizens during the shutdown.

In mid-March, Governor Tom Wolf took the first steps to flatten the COVID-19 curve by ordering non-life sustaining businesses to close by 8 p.m. and shutting down schools. By April, stay-at-home orders extended to all 67 counties, and in May, red, yellow, and green reopening phases started continue today.

“I have my folks in Susquehanna County that I again feel it’s truly unfair that they are being kept in the yellow and a lot of these folks are restricted from being able to go back to work,” State Representative Jonathan Fritz, (R), 111th District, Wayne and Susquehanna Counties, said.

Fritz is one of 24 Republican state lawmakers co-signing House Resolution 915, introduced by Representative Daryl Metcalfe serving parts of Butler County. The resolution takes steps to impeach Wolf over misbehavior in office.

Lawmakers allege the governor, in part, violated the state’s Constitution by taking rights away from its citizens, through the closure of businesses, stay-at-home orders, failure to administer unemployment compensation, and lack of attention on nursing homes that carry more than 60 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“We’ve got a nursing home tucked away in the corner of Susquehanna County that is inflating the numbers. I have people who live 60-plus miles away, an hour-plus away that have no idea why their lives are being impacted and seriously diminished because of this action through the administration, through the governor’s office,” Fritz said.

Governor Wolf did not address impeachment in his news conference Wednesday, nor was the question asked, but he did highlight Pennsylvania’s success while pointing to other states who’ve seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We’ve remained focused on balancing economic interest with public health and we’ve done that by relying on science, by relying on evidence,” Wolf said.

Eyewitness News spoke with residents about the impeachment and whether they think Governor Wolf has been doing a good job during the pandemic.

“I don’t agree with him, but I don’t think he should be impeached, no I don’t. I really don’t,” John Wolbert of Scranton said.

“As far as impeaching him right now, I wouldn’t agree. Stipulations should be put upon him where you have to look to the people because the people did put you there,” William Sessoms of Scranton said.

Along with Representative Fritz, Stephanie Borowicz, who represents parts of Clinton County and Garth Everett, who represents Lycoming and Union Counties, are also co-sponsors of House Resolution 915 to impeach Governor Wolf.

The resolution will have to pass in the state House before the case is tried in the Senate.