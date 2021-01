DAYTONA BEACH, FL — February 6, 1966: Auto World owner Oscar Koveleski is shown at the wheel of a Shelby Cobra during the running of the 24 hour Daytona Continental at Daytona International Speedway. Koveleski co-drove the car with Hal Keck and Ed Lowther, but a broken driveshaft put them out of the running on lap 351, and the trio was scored in 40th position. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Local racing Legend Oscar Koveleski passed away at the age of 88.

Koveleski of Clarks Summit raced throughout the 1950s, 60s and 70s in SCAA Regional and National events.

Born in Moosic, he competed in the first 24 hours of Daytona in 1966. Koveleski also won the Giants Despair Hillclimb in Laurel Run six times.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Sports Car Club of America Hall of Fame.