Local psychiatrist offers perspective on COVID-19

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The coronavirus outbreak has local athletes suddenly on the sidelines.

And with no sports being contested, the question becomes “now what?” Last week athletes everywhere were going 100 miles per hour, either getting ready to compete for a state championship or just getting prepared for their upcoming season.

With everything grinded to a halt, one expert provides tips on how to deal with this sudden change. Less than a week ago, high school athletes were competing all over the area. Now? Nothing.

“A lot of athletes, both professional and amateur, really take a lot of their pride from themselves and their sense of self from their athletic achievement,” psychiatrist Dr. Matthew Berger said.

And that’s why Berger, based in Moosic, says this is an especially difficult time for those who have dedicated themselves to competition.

“You had a future plan, you had a whole bunch of steps in place. And now you’re being told “hard stop” for the next two to four months. What do you fill that void with?” Berger said.

Berger has advice for parents who now have children dealing with that question.

“You can still get out there, still shoot hoops with your son, go for a run. There are things you can do to allow that athleticism to go on. I think it’s important for the parent to help facilitate let’s do something else tonight,” Berger said.







Whether you’re a pro athlete like one of the Railriders, who are on hiatus right now, or a student itching to get back on to the playing grounds, Berger recommends maintaining relationships with your teammates.

“We are inherently pack animals. So most of us need that socialization and interaction. Use alternative means, the web, the internet, etc,” Berger said.

And in general, Berger has one last piece of advice.

“Don’t spend 24 hours a day reading or watching TV about coronavirus. Because you would think if you do that, that it is the zombie apocalypse, that we’re gonna see an 80 percent die-off of the public. That’s not happening,” Berger said.

Whether you’re an athlete or not, Berger emphasized that people should not allow themselves to become socially isolated. He reminds us that it’s perfectly fine to get together with a friend or two and go for a walk in the great outdoors.

And many major leagues are unlikely to re-start before May, which means it could be a couple of months or more before the sports world returns to normal.