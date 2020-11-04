Local presidential historian discusses compelling presidential candidates

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Most presidential polls before the election weren’t expecting the extremely tight outcome that’s playing out tonight. As we await a winner, a local presidential historian is weighing-in on what makes both candidates so compelling.

“I asked if we could get a picture and he said, “Sure,” Larry Cook said.

Cook has met presidential candidates and presidents. The nationally-recognized presidential historian has the memorabilia to prove it. Some of his more than 8,000 pieces include items from former Vice President Joe Biden and sitting President Donald Trump. Cook finds both candidates compelling starting with Biden — a man he considers a comeback kid of sorts.

“He didn’t run four years ago. You know, kind of the time passes and, you know, that’s it. But he did come back after that and here we are,” Cook said.

Biden turns 78 this month and, if elected, would be the oldest president to hold office.

“That did surprise me, really, that he became the nominee because age is a factor,” Cook said.

The Scranton-born veteran politician billed himself as the right candidate at the right time for a nation struggling with a pandemic and civil unrest. In President Trump, Cook sees someone who relishes the role of Washington outsider.

“I think President Trump appealed to people four years ago because he wasn’t from that old political background,” Cook said.

Trump also became the only president to be impeached and run for re-election.

“It’s hard to know how much of an impact that impeachment process had on him. It’s difficult to know but in my, the way I’m looking at it, you know it could factor in both ways,” Cook said.

Compelling candidates making this presidential election, perhaps, the most compelling of all.

Cook also wrote a book in 2013 called “Presidential Coincidences, Amazing Facts, and Collectibles”. Given what’s happened since then, he’s considering writing a revised edition.