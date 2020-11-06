Local political expert explains President Trump’s legal blitz

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump’s team is taking a high-stakes legal blitz of swing states.

And one of the key lawsuits involves the Keystone State. Thursday President Trump’s campaign pressed its legal blitz across key battleground states, focusing on Pennsylvania.

One of their main concerns is with poll watchers in Philadelphia not being able to get close enough to actually see the ballots. A local political expert says it’s something people on both sides should care about.

A Pennsylvania appellate court ruled in favor of President Trump and his campaign to allow the canvassing of ballots to be observed, reversing an order made by the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County.

“This is a win for every person who has cast a legal ballot in the state of Pennsylvania. We’re going to go in right now and start watching what’s going on. Not from 30 feet away, not from 100 feet away. From six feet away,” Trump campaign senior advisor Corey Lewandowski said.

Members of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. will now be allowed into the areas where ballots are being counted in Philadelphia County. Wednesday, the administration claimed that observers if allowed in, were put behind a barrier and prevented from actually seeing the ballots being counted. Essentially they wanted a close-up look and they got it.

“It’s the proximity that’s the problem,” Dr. Dave Sosar said.

The reversal will allow them to observe all aspects of the canvassing process, a crucial role in our electoral system according to political science professor, Dr. Dave Sosar, who says regardless of your party, the issue at hand is important.

“It’s how close you can get and what you can see and what you can’t unless you have that transparency the actual election itself becomes illegitimized,” Sosar said.

In a press conference Thursday, PA Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kathy Boockvar says she stands by the integrity of this election.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure that every voter, every candidate and every party have access to a fair, free safe and secure election,” Boockvar said.

Sosar says the issue is bigger than Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. Without accountability in the electoral system, democracy falls apart.

“We’ve got to get it right, and we’ve got to get it right not only to see who wins this election, but to make sure that the people of the United States in total actually believe that their system is still a working system,” Sosar said.

Sosar says recounts could be in the future for swing states including Pennsylvania. He also believes some kind of reforms will come out of this election, possibly surrounding the way we deal with mail-in-ballots.