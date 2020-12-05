Local police officers growing beards for a cause

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It might be hard to see beneath the masks, but these Kingston Police Department Officers, along with officers from Wilkes-Barre City actually are growing beards.

The goal?

“We felt it was just a good idea to bring some extra funds to give some children’s donations and any extra causes,” said Sgt. Sam Blaski, Kingston Police Department.

Police officers have to remain shaven for duty, but officers tell us this campaign gives them a little break from that requirement.

“All the guys liked it. They got to be lazy, to be lazy for two months let’s just say,” said Sgt. Blaski.

“It gives our officers an opportunity to give back to the community and also it gives our officers the opportunity to grow the beards. It’s kind of a morale booster a little bit,” said Kirk Merchel, Community Policing Officer, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

The campaign in November was a success so officers decided to extend it into December. Each month, an officer who participates gives a $50 donation and then can grow their beard. Last month, Wilkes-Barre City Police Officers raised money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For the 19 Kingston Police Officers growing beards, the money raised went to a cause close to their hearts.

“We have a Director of Public Works. He became ill with a stage three cancer I believe it was. SO we, the first one we donated, just the Kingston Police Department, chose to give him and his family because of medical expenses and travel expenses and so on that insurance doesn’t cover,” said Sgt. Blaski.

The Kingston Police Department and Wilkes-Barre City Police Department are working together in December to raise money for the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.

Sgt. Blaski says the donations are crucial this year during the pandemic.

The campaign is in-house for the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

For more information, you can call Kingston Police Department’s non emergency number: 570-288-3674, and ask for Chief of Police Richard Kotchik.