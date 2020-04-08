Local police department lends a helpful hand

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local police department is going above and beyond in serving the community.

Officers with the Olyphant Police Department are lending a helping hand by shopping for essential items for those who can’t leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The police department says they will continue to provide this service as needed when not on emergency calls.

“We drop off the groceries at the door to keep the social distancing so they would have food. A lot of people can’t get out to the grocery stores or anywhere to get supplies, so we do our best to help them,” said Chief James Devoe of the Olyphant Police Department.

If you need these services provided, call the Olyphant Police Station’s non-emergency number at (570) 383-1820.