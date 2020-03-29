Local police department brings joy to children

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local police department is bringing joy to children whose birthday celebrations have changed because of the coronavirus crisis.

West Pittston Police Department began doing a birthday patrol today with the help of fellow first responders.

They shouted out birthday greetings on a speaker while sirens blared and horns honked.





West Pittston Police posted on their Facebook page Sunday about wanting to bring joy to kids on their special day and families immediately responded.

One of their stops was for Aubrianna Holena who turned 3 today.







We’ll have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.