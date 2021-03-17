Local pizza shop shows first responders appreciation

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local pizza shop wanted to show its appreciation for the first responders fighting a fire in Wilkes-Barre earlier this week.

Many first responders were on the job for hours at Bielecki’s Scrap and Recycling Center. Wednesday The Pizza Bella said thank you.

The Dallas location boxed up and sent 15 large pizzas. The owner says they are always looking for ways to help out the community.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the Bielecki family and our thoughts and our prayers from the entire Pizza Bella family. It was just a devastating loss for the community,” owner Patrick Cunningham said.

The Pizza Bella location in Dallas currently remains open for pickup orders only.