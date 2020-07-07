Local pet store at center of mask debate

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hot debate is being waged at a local pet store about the requirement to wear masks.





Brenda Bartlett owns Village Pet Supplies at the Hanover Mall along the Sans Souci Parkway.

She says she has asthma which prevents her from wearing a mask and claims some customers have been verbally abusive toward her.

She also has some customers who are not wearing masks and says she doesn’t ask them why in order to respect their privacy.

Bartlett says she has tried to defuse the situation by enlightening customers.

