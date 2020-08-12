Local Penn State fans react to canceled 2020 season

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of all fall sports.

Eyewitness News spoke to some die-hard Penn State fans to hear their reaction, as well as a business owner who may lose a lot of money without Big Ten games. Just as fans were coming to terms with not being able to attend games, Tuesday they learned they won’t even be able to watch them from home.

Penn State pride runs deep in northeastern Pennsylvania. But it will be a year like no other for lifelong Penn State fans, like Paul Nardozzi.

My father took me to my first game in the late ’70s, early ’80s and I just caught the fever and I’ve been going ever since,” Nardozzi said.

This will be the first time fans won’t have a season to look forward to and they were hoping for a good one, with a great shot at the biggest prize in college football.

“I was definitely looking forward to it. I thought they were going to have a great season, they were going to be contenders for the national championship,” Penn State alum/fan Ralph Verrastro said.

Verrastro says he was disappointed but not surprised by the Big Ten’s decision to cancel all fall sports.

“I think they made the right call because you don’t want to see these kids getting sick,” Verrastro said.

For fans like Verrastro and Nardozzi, Big Ten sports is way of life but for Greg Paulson, it’s a livelihood. He runs a business operating bus tours to and from Big Ten games and other events.

“It’s probably 60 percent of my revenue. We do a lot of Penn State trips and a lot of loyal, great fans and now that’s done,” Paulson said.

There will be no tailgating this year, no cheering in the stands, and no screaming at the TV during a close game.

“Can’t even watch the game because there won’t be a game. It’s a big void to fill,” Nardozzi said.

But it will take a lot more than one canceled season to stop these fans from supporting their team.

“We are,” Nardozzi said.

I’ll be a fan until the day I die,” Verrastro said.

This is a historic announcement. Penn State will not play a football season for the first time in more than 100 years.