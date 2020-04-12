Local parish holds Easter Service virtually for the first time

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – At Blessed Sacrament Parish in Throop, which traces its history back 125 years, Easter Service was held through Facebook live for the first time.

“So many congregations and temples and houses of worship are doing just that — ways of faith expressed are requiring new, and creative and imaginative ways,” said Michael J. Delaney, Pastor at Blessed Sacrament and Holy Cross Parishes.

In the long history of the parish, they’ve seen the 1918 Spanish Flu, a mine disaster, world wars, but nothing like COVID-19.

They’ve had to adapt how they come together.

“If you’re not able to shake someones hand, make a phone call. If you’re not able to embrace somebody because of limitations of the situation that we’re in — pray for them,” said Delaney.

After 40 days of lent, Christians believe Easter is a sign of hope. Church Officials say the holiday could not have fallen on a better time this year.

“We’re not just holding onto hope. We’re living hope. We’re not just lifting up our belief of Jesus risen from the dead. But we’re experiencing it in new ways,” said Delaney.

While many miss attending mass in their church, watching services live on Facebook has been a comfort during these difficult times.

“All of us here can watch our monsignor in our own parish church which gives us a sense of comfort and unity,” said John Butash, parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Even the Easter dinners with family will be held differently.

“We’re going to do that zoom and we’re going to be together for at least a ten minute meeting to wish everyone a happy Easter,” said Karen Doyle, a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Parish.