Local organizations team up to hold Mother’s Day food drive

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many local organizations in Lackawanna County teamed up to help families in need get a special dinner for Mom.

People started lining up at Dickson City Hyundai hours early for a free Mother’s Day meal made by Cangiano’s Restaurant. The line was so long it started backing up on to the Scranton Carbondale Highway.

“The food drive is so desperate for our area.We are in dire times right now,” said Douglas Long of Long Production.

On Easter they held a similar food drive where 500 meals were gone in 45 minutes. For Mother’s Day they wanted to go even bigger, by giving out 700 meals.

Every meal came with a flower donated by McCarthy Flowers and Genetti Manor, hoping to make Mom feel special.

“Mother’s Day is one of the most important days of the year. With everything going on in the world and changes and Mother’s Day, I felt like it was going to be turned upside down,” said Long.

All the organizations involved know how tough many people have it due to lay-offs from COVID-19. They feel providing a meal was one of the best ways to help.

“Just to add some stability into people’s lives who can’t afford to do that with their mom tomorrow. It is very sad for us to hear that a lot of people can not afford to celebrate with their mom,” said Long.

The moms and families who came could not have been more grateful.

“In these trying times everything helps. When you’re raising a family and out of work, people apprciate it so deeply. Every little bit helps,” said Mary Ann Sanko of Dunmore.

“How do you buy food without money? I think this is the best thing you can do. I really do. It’s a God-send,” said Al Pevec of Chapman Lake.