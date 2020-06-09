Local organization calls for big changes in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An organization is calling for a big change in Schuykill County, a change that will alter the way the county is run.

Joe Sterns, founder of Better Schuylkill PAC sees two major flaws with the local Schuylkill County government.

“For too long the taxpayers have been over taxed and under served,” said Sterns.

His solution: Transition from the current oligarchy system with the three county commissioners to a home rule charter.

“Our state and federal governments and other home rule counties we have separation of power, and checks and balances and it is critical that we have that at all levels of government,” said Sterns.

Home rule charter would spread out government power between two branches instead of it all being in the hands of the commissioners.

“Home rule is not an indictment on any current or former serving official but it’s the need for systemic reform so no matter who we elect going forward it’s impossible for them to do any more that results in higher cost for the tax payers,” said Sterns.

Starting Monday, Better Schuylkill PAC is collecting petition signatures in hopes the Schuylkill County residents are on board. They need 250 before it can move forward.

Mahanoy City is the first borough in Schuylkill County to adopt home rule charter. It was adopted this year.