Local online course to create your own memoir

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Schuylkill County resident is helping people tell their stories through a new online course. It’s called the Silver Quill Project.

Maria Sanelli created the online course designed to teach people how to write their own memoir. The Kutztown University professor started up the Silver Quill Project after her sister asked for her help.

The idea came about when Sanelli’s sister, who worked at a geriatrics facility, asked her to create a course that would safely keep senior citizens busy during the pandemic.

Sanelli tells us, “The opportunity to reflect on one’s life, to share their story with children or grandchildren to carry on a legacy, sometimes for some folks it’s healing.”

The projects hopes to be one way seniors can keep busy through the pandemic at home.