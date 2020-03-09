Local official and wife on-board quarantined cruise ship

CALIFORNIA (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Columbia County Commissioner Rich Ridgway and his wife Mary are on-board the Grand Princess which was quarantined due several possible cases of coronavirus.

The cruise ship is scheduled to dock in Oakland, California on Monday afternoon.

Ridgway says he and his wife boarded the ship on February 20th. He says there are 19 crew members and 2 passengers that have tested positive for cornonavirus.

He does not know how long it will take to get passengers off the ship, but expects to be tested for the virus and then transported to a military base in Georgia.

He tells Eyewitness News he intends to get tested, but his health is fine despite a cough.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more from Ridgway on Eyewitness News at 5:00.