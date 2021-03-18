Local officers undergo DUI training

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Sixteen officers are taking their certification Thursday in DUI training.

They will learn the signs of an impaired driver under the influence of alcohol, how to conduct field tests, and other clues and cues of impairment that can help get drunk drivers off the roads and save lives.

Thirteen officers are from Luzerne County, one from Carbon County, and two from Lackawanna County.

The field tests include the horizontal gaze test, walk and turn, and the one leg stand. Every three to four years, officers need to be recertified.

DRE training starts next month, which is the advanced detection of drugs and alcohol and becoming experts in picking out impairment and gathering enough information for probable cause to search and make arrests.

Only about 200 officers in the state are DRE certified and next month’s class will host 16 officers from Luzerne County, making it the county with the most DRE certifications in the entire state.