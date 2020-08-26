Local nursing home resumes family visitation with precaution

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The coronavirus crisis put long term care facilities in the crosshairs and forced a ban on visitors to try and prevent the virus from entering these buildings.

But recently Allied Services Meade Street Residence resumed family visitation.





It’s considered a huge step in getting residents reconnected with their families. As you can imagine these visits are definitely not the way they used to be.

