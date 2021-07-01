Local nonprofit helps families in need for July 4th holiday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — As we prepare for backyard barbecues and cookouts to celebrate America’s independence this weekend, it’s important to remember how many Americans struggle to feed their families right here in northeastern PA.

“It’s a constant problem that needs to consistently be addressed,” Bread Basket of NEPA Executive Director Phoebe Wilson said.

According to Feeding America, nearly 8,000 children in Lackawanna County face food insecurity year-round. It’s a reality the nonprofit Bread Basket of NEPA works to combat daily.

“A lot of times our clients can’t do anything special for a holiday, they’re just worried about getting the basics on their table, every night. So anything we can do to give them something a little special means a lot to us,” Wilson said.

To help families in the community put food on the table this Fourth of July weekend, volunteers handed out 100 bags filled with all the fixings for a delicious summer meal Thursday in Scranton.

“Bread Basket is a system of five food pantries throughout Lackawanna County, and our focus is really local hunger. We’re trying to alleviate local hunger,” Wilson said.

Cars drove up Linden Street drive-thru style for the food pantry’s free distribution. It was hosted by Elm Park United Methodist Church, and the Giant food company donated the paper picnic bags, all in the hopes of bringing families together.

“People appreciate that, especially when you are tight on money and you are trying to do like a fun thing. Maybe you have kids, or something. So I think overall it’s a really great thing,” University of Scranton student Lauren Colella said.

For more information, visit breadbasketnepa.com.