Local non-profit organization helps small businesses

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Some communities are coming together in big ways to keep local businesses running and feed those in-need.

Non-profit civic organization Jessup 21st Century Association has been helping people in Lackawanna County for 25 years.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our daily lives volunteers know local business owners need help now more than ever.

“Those are the people that are typically there to support our baseball teams, raffles, and our on going community efforts to keep us as one,” said Kristen Wolfe, Facebook Marketing Coordinator at Jessup 21st Century.

That’s why the association is asking the community to buy gift-cards from all local restaurants in the area.

“These giftcards will support the restaurants. We raised money to purchase roughly 12 gift cards for all the restaurants in Jessup and those in turn will be given to families in need,” said Wolfe.

Restaurant owners and families in-need aren’t the only ones getting assistance. The Jessup 21st Century Association also reached out to barbers and salon owners.

“We are also asking our stylists and barber shop patrons in the community to reach out and pay it forward. Get your post quarantine cut scheduled,” said Wolfe.

All of this to make sure small businesses in the area survive.

“We wanted to reach out to the community, reach out to the restaurants, reach out to the stylists, the barbers, and make sure everyone in the community was taken care of,” said Wolfe.

The Jessup 21st Century Association hopes their campaign inspires other communities to do the same.