Local non-profit hosts food distribution in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A local non-profit hosted a food giveaway bridging local restaurants and people in need.

‘Fork Over Love’ raised funds to pay small local restaurants for takeout meals and then provided them to those suffering financially.

Saturday, they handed out 400 meals to families in a drive-thru setting.

The meals came from Arena Bar and Grill, The Downpour, Senunas Bar and Grill and Rodanos.

Organizers say it’s a way to help restaurants and the community at the same time.

“I think we were all looking for a way to help our local restaurant community and then also feed our neighbors. So many people were out of work, reduced hours, and beyond that just looking for companionship. People might not necessarily need a free meal coming through here but they’re looking for companionship,” said Ruth Corcoran, Board Member for Fork Over Love.

In addition to meals, candy for children was also included.