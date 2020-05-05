Local non-profit educates the community about gardening

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With people stuck at home, they have been finding creative ways to stay busy, including gardening.

People are home and in their yards more.

That’s creating a growing need for education about gardening. It’s a task a non-profit group, The Greenhouse Project, is taking on.

“We provide education for the community. We have all kinds of classes. We have gardening classes, we have yoga classes, we do, last year we taught over 60 senior citizens how to kayak,” said Jane Risse, Executive Director of The Greenhouse Project.

Risse says the non-profit group has been around for six years. And sells plants to local communities.

The money raised helps provide gardening classes for free.

The group says teaching about gardening can also be an educational tool for your children, who aren’t in class right now.

A lot of parents contacting us. They want garden growing kits for their kids. Things like that to teach them gardening…I think it’s a really good skill and it’s an activity that bonds people together,” said Risse.

As the pandemic continues, many are turning to growing their own food to help avoid stores.

“As we’ve learned there’s a big food insecurity right now. You go to the market and can’t find what you’re looking for. You can grow your own food it’s a bit of an independence and it gives you some security,” said Risse.

A simple way to assist the “growing need” in the community.

The Green House Project tells Eyewitness News, gardening is also a great way to stay active during the pandemic.