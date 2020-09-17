Local non-profit donates stuffed animals to sick and distressed children

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new shipment of stuffed monkeys arrived today at Geisinger Hospital in Danville. Their purpose was to being smiles and comfort to children facing adversity.

What started as an initiative from Aly Creasy on her 10th birthday has blossomed into a full-fleged non-profit, known as “Aly’s Monkey Movement.”

“We’ve watched it, all these community members, and monkey recipients, and paretns, just rise to the occasion, and they’re the people that keep this movement going. It’s been amazing,” said Kristy Creasy, Aly’s Mother.

It all started with a trip to Janet Weis Childrens’ Hospital, when Aly’s Grandmother gave her a stuffed monkey named Jack as she underwent treatment for a lymph node condition.

“I could just squeeze him, and he was soft, and it makes me feel good because I know that the other kids are getting a nice comfy, soft monkey when they don’t feel good,” said Aly Creasy, Founder, Aly’s Monkey Movement.

In total, Aly’s Monkey Movement has helped distribute 2400 of these stuffed monkeys to children around the country.

“That kind of initiative, and drive to just spread joy and comfort is just, it’s just amazing,” said Steph Suzadail, Lifeflight Nurse.

The scope of Aly’s donations isn’t limited to pediatric hospitals. Any child suffering through a personal trauma may be referred or chosen to receive a fuzzy friend.

Kristy Creasy says she hopes those chosen will retain the spirit of Aly’s gift for a lifetime.

“To see these monkeys get to these kids, it’s something that they’re going to remember in a time that they were scared, for all these years to come,” said Kristy Creasy, Aly’s Mother.

This latest shipment of 25 monkeys is meant to commemorate the 100th monkey distributed by Geisinger Lifeflight through their partnership with Aly’s Monkey Movement.

Those monkeys, sometimes even given to children as they’re being flown to the hospital.