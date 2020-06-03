Local music shop opened again

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local music shop has re-opened its doors to the public after being closed for over two months during the pandemic.

Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre Townshipwas destroyed by a tornado last June. It reopened in March and stayed open for exactly a year. It then had to re-close in order to follow health and social distancing guidelines. Owners say since the tornado, they’ve prepared for the unknown.

“We gotta be ready for anything to happen so with the tornado we learned a little bit and you know we had nine months to think about it. It’s not the kind of thing you want to happen again so we were kind of prepared for something, never thinking it would be this. But we try to prepare for the unknown,” owner Harry McDonnell said.

McDonnell says the store stayed afloat thanks to their online store, but still leaving a pent-up demand for the physical store. He says since they re-opened, he’s seen a great response.