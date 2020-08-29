Local movie theaters reopen with precautions in place

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Wilkes-Barre Movies 14 is back in business after five months.

“Words can’t really describe how happy we are to be open,” said Blaze Kopec, General Manager, Wilkes-Barre Movies 14.

“I really missed seeing movies,” said Layla Tweed, 10 years old.

Theater General Manager Blaze Kopec says guests told him seeing movies on the big screen was something they greatly missed during the pandemic. This theater opened later than some others for a reason.

“We didn’t want to open with older movies, we wanted to open with fresh content. As being a first run theater, we weren’t going to complete with streaming services and such,” said Kopec.

He says there are many precautions in place to keep guests safe. masks are required unless sitting in your seat. There’s increased sanitizing and fogging of theaters, and limited seating of 25 people per auditorium.

Other local theaters, like Cinemark 20 in Moosic, have similar precautions along with staggered show times, no cash payments, and private watch parties.

“We are able to have fun and stay socially distant,” said Lenny Amekia of Jefferson Township.

Lenny Ameika booked a private watch party for his daughter and her friends. He says it was challenging to find things to do for his children.

“You got to get creative and it was nice to finally find a way to get them out with their friends to do something and be safe and responsible about it,” said Ameika.

Parents say while there is a concern about going to a public space during the pandemic, they’re glas for a sense of normalcy.

“That’s always in the back of your mind. There’s some concern that something could happen but we also have to try to do something for them to have some sort of fun,” said Ameika.