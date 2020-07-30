Local movie theater to reopen July 31st

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Cinemark movie theater in Moosic is ready to open its doors again.

Beginning Friday, July 31st, movie lovers will once again be able to enjoy films on the silver screen. There are several rules and safety precautions for guests in the theater which include:

thoroughly sanitizing concession stands, kitchens, restaurants and bars, restrooms, and other high-touch areas at least every 30 minutes.

ample supply of hand sanitizer and seat wipes.

a multi-faceted approach to air quality, which includes increased fresh-air rate, optimal air circulation, and elimination of pollutants.

mandatory personal protective wear and “first 5 minutes” wellness check-ins for employees.

assigning a chief clean & safety monitor.

In order to protect guests, there will be reduced auditorium capacities, staggered showtimes, and contactless ticketing. Face masks are required. Cash payments will not be accepted for snack purchases.

Guests are asked to dispose of all trash, seat wipes, and unwanted protective gear and practice social distancing. For more information and details, click here.