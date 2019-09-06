Local mother hopes to aid students with bus fares

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students have different ways of getting to school.

Some walk, while others have access to school buses. Still, others rely on public transportation and that comes at a cost. A local mother is trying to spare students the expense.

Not all buses that take children to school are yellow. Some County of Lackawanna Transit System or COLTS riders are elementary, middle and high school students.

“On average, we probably carry at least anywhere from 40 to 80 students per day,” COLTS operation manager Bob Lesh said.

COLTS uses two to three buses to pick up students each day. On average, students who need a ride live 2.5 miles away from their school. Some of them walk, while other young riders pay a student rate of $28 a month to ride public transportation.

With around 80 percent of students in the Scranton School District qualifying for free or reduced lunch, a Clarks Summit mother is trying to help cover the monthly fee for those who cannot afford it.

Ellen Keeler Moore set up a GoFundMe page nearly a week ago and has raised more than $1,200. Moore was unavailable to speak with Eyewitness News but she says on the page: “While some students can afford this expense, there are many others who cannot.” Each year, different people in the community have stepped up to collect donations to help children get to school.

“There’s always been some foundation or another or an individual that has come forward for quite a few years now and raises a good amount of money,” Lesh said.

Moore’s goal is to raise $5,000. She says “while we may not raise enough money to afford these students transportation for the entire school year, I hope we can at least cover these costs during the coldest months of the year.”

The Scranton school board must approve any donation before the district can accept it.